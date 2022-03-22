CyberSec2022. Gatto (Yarix): “La cyber non è solo tecnologia, ma è anche una questione di processi e risorse umane”

22 Marzo 2022
,
La videointervista a Mirko Gatto, CEO di Yarix, intervenuto a CyberSec2022 – Italia, Europa, Mediterraneo, la Conferenza internazionale sulla cybersecurity organizzata da Cybersecurity Italia a Roma l’1 e 2 marzo 2022.

