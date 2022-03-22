CyberSec2022. Baroni (Cyber Guru): “L’utente finale è l’anello debole della catena di security. E’ lì che bisogna intervenire per rendere le organizzazioni più resilienti”

22 Marzo 2022
La videointervista a Gianni Baroni, CEO, Cyber Guru, intervenuto a CyberSec2022 – Italia, Europa, Mediterraneo, la Conferenza internazionale sulla cybersecurity organizzata da Cybersecurity Italia a Roma l’1 e 2 marzo 2022.

