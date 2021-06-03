ENISA: report sullo stato dei CSIRT e PSIRT nei settori healthcare ed energy

3 Giugno 2021

Lo studio ENISA si concentra sullo stato e sullo sviluppo delle capacità settoriali di CSIRT e PSIRT nei settori dell’energia e della salute, come specificato nella direttiva NIS.

Scarica il Report
