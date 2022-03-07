CyberSec2022. Tofalo (Difesa): “La sicurezza deve essere un investimento, bisogna defiscalizzare i costi per la cyber”

7 Marzo 2022
,
La videointervista ad Angelo Tofalo, IV Commissione (Difesa), Camera dei Deputati, intervenuto a CyberSec2022 – Italia, Europa, Mediterraneo, la Conferenza internazionale organizzata da Cybersecurity Italia a Roma l’1 e 2 marzo 2022.

