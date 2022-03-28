CyberSec2022. D’Alesio (DataKrypto Italy): “La crittografia omomorfica unica via per proteggere i dati sensibili e strategici di un Paese”

28 Marzo 2022
,
La videointervista ad Alessandro D’Alesio, CEO, DataKrypto Italy, intervenuto a CyberSec2022 – Italia, Europa, Mediterraneo, la Conferenza internazionale organizzata da Cybersecurity Italia a Roma l’1 e 2 marzo 2022.

