Threat Report Webroot BrightCloud 2021

14 Giugno 2021

I dati del “Threat Report Webroot BrightCloud” mostrano un aumento del 34% anno su anno nell’attività di phishing globale,  con picchi significativi durante i primi mesi della pandemia da COVID-19.

Scarica il Report
cybersecurity_agenzia

Nasce l’Agenzia per la Cybersicurezza Nazionale

11 Giugno 2021

