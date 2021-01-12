Trend Micro, in conjunction with Ponemon Institute, presents the third edition of the Cyber Risk Index (CRI), a comprehensive index that aims to measure an organization’s readiness to respond to different kinds of cyberattacks.
This version of the CRI was developed from a survey conducted by Ponemon Institute, which included almost 2,800 IT practitioners and managers across the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
The CRI is calculated by subtracting the Cyber Threat Index from the Cyber Preparedness Index. The scale is +10 to -10; -10 represents the highest amount of risk.