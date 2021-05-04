Perimetro di sicurezza nazionale cibernetica, il punto di Roberto Baldoni a ITASEC21

4 Maggio 2021

Il punto sul Perimetro Nazionale, Keynote Speech del Vice Direttore Generale DIS – Dipartimento delle Informazioni per la Sicurezza della Repubblica Roberto Baldoni.

PrecedenteSuccessivo

Related Posts

1 giugno 2021. Simulazione live di un cyberattack

5 Maggio 2021

Attacchi informatici, in Italia +56,7% nel II semestre del 2020. Giochi online e streaming i siti web più pericolosi

5 Maggio 2021

Locked Shields, Mulè: “Il nostro Paese ha ottenuto eccellenti risultati, siamo preparati a rispondere a un attacco cyber”

4 Maggio 2021

Cyber Act Forum, online il sito dell’evento: appuntamento a ottobre con la Cybersecurity

4 Maggio 2021

Ultime news

Gabrielli
Copasir
cybersecurity