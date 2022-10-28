Matteo Colella (CISO Siram Veoila): “La cybersecurity indispensabile per la transizione ecologica”

28 Ottobre 2022
banner

Nuova puntata della nostra videorubrica “Chief Security Talk”, dedicata ai protagonisti della sicurezza informatica, con l’intervista a Matteo Colella, CISO di Siram Veoila.

PrecedenteSuccessivo

Related Posts

Raccoon Infostealer

KO al malware ‘Raccoon Infostealer’

28 Ottobre 2022
Raccoon Infostealer

KO al malware ‘Raccoon Infostealer’, ha esfiltrato anche decine di migliaia di email italiane

Luigi Garofalo28 Ottobre 2022
Nunzia_Ciardi

Ciardi (ACN): “La cybersecurity? Senza una collaborazione tra pubblico e privato non si va da nessuna parte”

26 Ottobre 2022
cybersecurity_dati

Pubblicata la ISO/IEC 27001:2022. Una nuova era per la sicurezza delle informazioni

26 Ottobre 2022

Ultime news

Raccoon Infostealer
Raccoon Infostealer
Nunzia_Ciardi
cybersecurity_dati
Meloni