ENISA Threat landscape for 5G networks

This report is an update of the ENISA 5G Threat Landscape, published in its first edition in 2019. This document is a major update of the previous edition. It encompasses all novelties introduced, it captures developments in the 5G architecture and it summarizes information found in standardisation documents related to 5G. Moreover, the vulnerabil ty and threat assessments found in this document introduce a significant advancement to the previous edition, by providing more comprehensive information about the exposure of assets of the updated 5G architecture….