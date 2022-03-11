Cyberwar, Stati Ue a Bruxelles: “Subito NIS 2”

11 Marzo 2022
Precedente

Related Posts

Kaspersky_rischio_sicurezza

Caso Kaspersky. Copasir pronto ad indicare al Parlamento la diversificazione delle soluzioni di cybersecurity

Luigi Garofalo10 Marzo 2022
,

CyberSec2022. Sciacovelli (UniBa): “Bisogna creare un cyber cabinet con i Paesi del G7 più Israele per far crescere l’Italia a livello cyber”

10 Marzo 2022
,

CyberSec2022. Setola (Campus Bio-Medico di Roma): “La sfida dei prossimi 20 anni? Saper gestire gli attacchi informatici per ridurre il loro impatto”

10 Marzo 2022

Gli Stati Ue: “Subito NIS 2 e un fondo per le emergenze cyber in Europa”

Luigi Garofalo10 Marzo 2022

Ultime news

Kaspersky_rischio_sicurezza
banche cyber attacchi