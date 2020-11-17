Cybersecurity Predictions 2021

Clicca qui per scaricare il report
Companies across all industries commonly release forward-looking reports about what’s to come in the next year, but nobody in 2019 anticipated the global pandemic or the worldwide reaction to it. In one way or
another, our personal lives were upended. Organizations were forced to make decisions that fundamentally, and perhaps permanently, changed the way they do business.
While 2020 was filled with great uncertainty, there are still guarantees in the cyber security realm. Threat actors will continue to attack without any regard for the challenges faced by their targets. These actors continue to be motivated by espionage and monetary gain, though their TTPs will always evolve. This means organizations will continue to be breached, resulting in business disruptions, data compromise, reputational harm, and almost always a financial loss. Knowing what we know, and with a constant eye toward the future, we have compiled a list of cyber security expectations for the coming year. In this report, A Global Reset: Cyber Security Predictions 2021, we tackle the following topics: remote work and other impacts of the global pandemic, ransomware, nation-state activity, cloud security and security validation. We extend a huge debt of gratitude to the many FireEye and Mandiant Solutions people and teams that
helped make this report happen. In particular, this report would not be possible without the expert insights provided by our various leaders, including Sandra Joyce, EVP of Mandiant Threat Intelligence; Major General
Earl Matthews, VP of Strategy; Dave Baumgartner, CIO; Martin Holste, CTO for Cloud; and John Hultquist, Senior Director of Intelligence Analysis. Now let’s take a look at the security forecast for 2021.