CyberSec2022. Urso (Copasir): “Accelerare le assunzioni per rendere pienamente operativa l’ACN”

4 Marzo 2022
,
banner

La videointervista ad Adolfo Urso, presidente del Copasir, intervenuto a CyberSec2022 – Italia, Europa, Mediterraneo, la Conferenza internazionale organizzata da Cybersecurity Italia a Roma l’1 e 2 marzo 2022.

PrecedenteSuccessivo

Related Posts

CyberSec2022. Lepassaar (Enisa): “L’ACN? Felice che l’Italia abbia fatto un passo in avanti nel settore della cybersecurity”

4 Marzo 2022
,

CyberSec2022. Raimondi (COR): “Ecco come contribuisce il COR nel Cyber space nazionale”

4 Marzo 2022
,

CyberSec2022. col.t ST Gian Luca Berruti (GdF): “Tuteliamo i cittadini dai pericoli del web”

4 Marzo 2022
,

CyberSec2022. Mulè (Sott. Difesa): “Bisogna reagire agli attacchi cyber, per questo serve un salto in avanti nella legislazione italiana e internazionale”

4 Marzo 2022

Ultime news

agenzia cyber