Convegno “Nuove minacce criminali”, il videoracconto

7 Febbraio 2022
banner

Il videoracconto del convegno “Nuove minacce criminali”, che si è tenuto il 3 febbraio presso la Sala Conferenze Prabb Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma con interviste a: Nunzia Ciardi – Vice Direttore Agenzia Nazionale Cybersicurezza

PrecedenteSuccessivo

Related Posts

Il prefetto Vittorio Rizzi: ” Il crimine cambia. Cala la minaccia fisica, aumenta esponenzialmente quella cyber”

3 Febbraio 2022

“Nuove Minacce Criminali”, rivedi il video integrale del Convegno

3 Febbraio 2022

NIS 2, l’eurodeputato Bart Groothuis: “E’ importante fare in fretta”

31 Gennaio 2022

ACN, firmato protocollo d’intesa con il Garante Privacy. Baldoni: “Insieme per garantire lo sviluppo digitale del Paese”

26 Gennaio 2022

Ultime news

Nunzia Ciardi Agenzia Cybersicurezza Nazionale