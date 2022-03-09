CyberSec2022. Pagani (Comm. Difesa): “Con la guerra in Ucraina le nostre infrastrutture critiche rischiano gravi attacchi cyber”

9 Marzo 2022
,
banner

La videointervista ad Alberto Pagani, IV Commissione (Difesa), Camera dei Deputati, intervenuto a CyberSec2022 – Italia, Europa, Mediterraneo, la Conferenza internazionale organizzata da Cybersecurity Italia a Roma l’1 e 2 marzo 2022.

PrecedenteSuccessivo

Related Posts

,

CyberSec2022. Sciacovelli (UniBa): “Bisogna creare un cyber cabinet con i Paesi del G7 più Israele per far crescere l’Italia a livello cyber”

10 Marzo 2022
,

CyberSec2022. Setola (Campus Bio-Medico di Roma): “La sfida dei prossimi 20 anni? Saper gestire gli attacchi informatici per ridurre il loro impatto”

10 Marzo 2022
,

CyberSec2022. Ghiglia (Garante Privacy): “Sicurezza informatica e attività del Garante insieme per proteggere i dati personali dei cittadini”

9 Marzo 2022
,

CyberSec2022. Mele (Partner Gianni & Origoni): “Ecco le mie 4 proposte per lo sviluppo della cybersecurity e della Sicurezza Nazionale”

7 Marzo 2022

Ultime news

banche cyber attacchi