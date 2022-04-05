The EU will need to find the best way to address the Chinese threat while keeping an open door for cooperation and diplomacy. In this paragraph I will propose two layers of response.

Cybersecurity has become a major interest to the European Union (EU) and to global stability and economy. Many examples show that the risks to the stability of our global economy and essential services is rising. The recent attacks of Colonial Pipeline, WannaCry, NotPetya, demonstrate the severity of these risks influencing geopolitical relations between world powers. Cyberspace is also used for cyber espionage and industrial espionage to steal Intellectual Property (IP). Espionage has been conducted as early as registered history. It consists of the access, on behalf of a state, to information that is held by another state and considered as confidential or strategic, in the military, security, or economic field. The term refers to the illegal and unethical theft of business trade secrets for use by a competitor to achieve a competitive advantage.

The EU aims at regulating the global trade on a normative basis, while China has a strategic perspective

Cyberspace have taken a significant role in global trade and in world order of the US, EU, and other western oriented states and China, India, and Russia in the east. Trade conflicts between the parties has create much tension. The EU aims at regulating the global trade on a normative basis, while China has a strategic perspective. China now is in the process of reshaping the international post WW2 order. One of China’s Grand Strategy goals is to become a world leader in advanced technologies, both for civilian and military purposes. This Grand Strategy is challenging the west. China decided to replace the west economic and technological superiority and to become the global economic and military power.

As part of its “Grand Strategy”, China has put forward the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is formed to respond to China’s demand for geo-strategic and military and economic transformation. Chinese technology has made massive progress, but to gain global dominance there is still a long way to. This strategy has three major economic initiatives carved out in current economic goals: The BRI, the Digital Silk Road (DSR) and the Made in China 2025 (MIC 2025) Initiatives. The DSR aims to improve digital connectivity in participating countries, with China as the main driver of the process improving digital infrastructure such as data cables, 5G networks, data centers, and satellite navigation systems. The main motivation for China is to reduce its dependency on the US and it is in line with the Chinese “Made in China 2025” initiative.

Two layers of response

The EU will need to find the best way to address the Chinese threat while keeping an open door for cooperation and diplomacy. In this paragraph I will propose two layers of response: First and more immediate are the strategic high-level mitigation to confront any cyber threat, which are coming from the territory of Greater China, including the industrial espionage. Second layer is to establish a mechanism for a cooperation framework between the EU and China that may ease the tension between the parties.

The first is mitigation and defense layer. The EU must develop a cyber strategy related specifically to industrial espionage. The threats, which are coming from Greater China should be an important part of the EU threat assessment. There is also a new joint effort by NATO members, the EU, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan to call out and confront China in cyberspace. The second layer refers to an extended diplomatic layer. I propose to develop a cooperation framework between the EU and China. This proposed framework shall include:

A communication mechanism to discuss various cybersecurity issues between the parties.

A joint investigation mechanism to review and research cyber incidents to avoid false allegations against China or an EU member state.

Hotline to mitigate immanent cyberthreats, reduce tension and minimize damage.

The proposed communication mechanism will enable to address cybersecurity issues between the parties and develop joint interest strategies and activities. This will also encourage the parties to share information to read and understand their posture in the cyber arena to improve predictability behavior in cyberspace. Establishing a cooperation and a joint investigation mechanism will not guarantee the reduction of cyberattacks, however, it will likely build trust and reduce tension between the parties. Who are better than the Chines to understand this? As Lao Tzu, Chinese ancient Chinese philosopher said: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”.